Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,402 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $185,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM stock opened at $333.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.