Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.42% of Bank OZK worth $219,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,893,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

