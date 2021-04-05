Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 497,684 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,559,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.59% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $219,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

