Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 142,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Aptiv worth $211,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $317,186,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,999,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $140.74 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

