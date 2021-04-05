Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345.75 ($4.52).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 302.93. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 250.60 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

