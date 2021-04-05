DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.45

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 135867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$356.51 million and a PE ratio of -32.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

