Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

