district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. district0x has a market cap of $187.96 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, district0x has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00682690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00071313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028723 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

