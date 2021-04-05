DistX One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,908.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $107,413.93 and approximately $40,908.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00074438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00307034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00756323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003781 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

