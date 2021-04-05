Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 72,982 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

