DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $55.29

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.29, but opened at $54.16. DMC Global shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 1,922 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $833.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

