DMM: Governance Price Up 8.9% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $1.64 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

