dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,338,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

DMYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DMYD opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.