Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.40

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 54790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNHBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

