Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 86,111 shares.The stock last traded at $42.99 and had previously closed at $42.89.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

