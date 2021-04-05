Dock (DOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61.19 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Dock has a market cap of $92.76 million and approximately $61.19 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00054261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00671869 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

Dock Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

