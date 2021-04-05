DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,511 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.70% of DocuSign worth $289,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $271,499,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DocuSign by 1,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 121,150 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $206.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

