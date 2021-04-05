Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0572 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.38 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00353091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,058,846,383 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

