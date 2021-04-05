Dogecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.71 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.00373713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005050 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,058,846,383 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

