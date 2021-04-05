Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NYSE:D traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. 38,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,589. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

