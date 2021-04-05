Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,945. Domo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.