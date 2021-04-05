Donald G. Macpherson Sells 4,276 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.65. The company had a trading volume of 257,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.77 and a 200-day moving average of $387.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.17 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

