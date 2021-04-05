Donut (DONUT) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $129,373.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00300043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.00759097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

