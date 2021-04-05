Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $130,179.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 129.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

