DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $153.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,078. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $2,284,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.