DraftCoin Market Cap Reaches $114,275.59 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. DraftCoin has a market cap of $114,275.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

