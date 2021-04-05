Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $125.83 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

