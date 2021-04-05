Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $129.28 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00687908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.