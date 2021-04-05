DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $107.39 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $107.39 million and approximately $16,785.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 200.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,814.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.69 or 0.01079130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00421276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.