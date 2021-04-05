Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Trading Up 0.2%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 815 ($10.65) and last traded at GBX 810 ($10.58). Approximately 201,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808 ($10.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 831.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 686.71.

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

