DREP Price Up 8,075.5% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, DREP has traded 8,075.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $8.42 billion and approximately $36.19 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

