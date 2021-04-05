DSLA Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $134.00 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $134.00 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,441,464,861 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.