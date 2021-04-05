DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.52

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 34454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

