DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $18,002.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00021632 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010604 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

