Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $1,128,250.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,737. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 65,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

