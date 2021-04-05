Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00301354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00102862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.97 or 0.00766331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028433 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

