DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $100.05 or 0.00171453 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $103.65 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00074789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00304647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00094717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00755389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,912.51 or 0.99241707 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,932 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

