Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.46

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

The company has a market cap of $750.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.