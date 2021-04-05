Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DURYY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

