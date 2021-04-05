Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.41 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $149.67 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.