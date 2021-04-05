Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,458.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Dynamic has a market cap of $27.43 million and $15,458.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.77 or 0.03607304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.18 or 0.00373989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01099232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00447488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00425521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00328585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028824 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,355,494 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.