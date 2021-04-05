Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $63,299.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,982.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.65 or 0.03571671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.81 or 0.00354027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.32 or 0.01051706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.74 or 0.00452231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.00404404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00325886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,354,634 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

