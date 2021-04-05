Dynamite Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,142.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $245,009.75 and $77,142.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066591 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003358 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,236 coins and its circulating supply is 370,400 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.