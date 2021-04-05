Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 16,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 447,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.