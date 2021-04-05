E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.62. 42,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,565,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc purchased 287,250 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

