Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stake Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 165,346 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,310,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.