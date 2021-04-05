Earneo Achieves Market Cap of $5.70 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Earneo has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Earneo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $10,423.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00066597 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003554 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo (RNO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io

Earneo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

