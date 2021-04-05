East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.