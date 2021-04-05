Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Lowered by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $111.29 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

