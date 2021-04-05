easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

