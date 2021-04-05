easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.